NFL Odds 2022: Can New-Look Dolphins Make Run After Busy Offseason?
Miami improved, but still is a bit of a dark horse for a deep playoff run
The changing of the guard in the AFC East could very well take another step as the Miami Dolphins enter the 2022 NFL campaign with plenty of potential following an incredibly busy offseason.
Though Miami’s offseason started with the firing of head coach Brian Flores and continued with allegations against owner Stephen Ross, the Dolphins, at least on paper, improved drastically from their 2021 campaign. Miami added first-year head coach Mike McDaniel and a number of skill players in hopes of making the Tua Tagovailoa-led offense difficult to defend.
Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Miami Dolphins:
2021 In Review
9-8, third in AFC East
9-7-1 against the spread
7-10 over/under
Key offseason additions
Head coach Mike McDaniel
WR Tyreek Hill
OL Terron Armstead
RB Chase Edmonds
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Sony Michel
WR Cedrick Wilson
OL Connor Williams
QB Teddy Bridgewater
LB Melvin Ingram III
Key offseason losses
Head coach Brian Flores
WR DeVante Parker
Look ahead to 2022
Super Bowl: +4000
Conference: +2000
Division: +450
Win total: over/under 9 (under -125)
To make playoffs: No, -175
2022 award contenders
MVP: Tua Tagovailoa +5000
Coach of Year: Mike McDaniel +1600
Offensive Player of Year: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle +6000
Defensive Player of Year: Xavien Howard +6000
2022 outlook
The betting market indicates Miami remains a bit of a dark horse to advance deep into the playoffs considering the depth in the conference. The Dolphins, after all, will have to overtake the two-time division champion Buffalo Bills all while other teams around the AFC — Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, etc. — have improved, too. The biggest question in Miami comes down to Tagovailoa, and whether or not McDaniel and the skill players around him help the former first-rounder reach his ceiling.