NFL Odds 2022: Can New-Look Dolphins Make Run After Busy Offseason?

The changing of the guard in the AFC East could very well take another step as the Miami Dolphins enter the 2022 NFL campaign with plenty of potential following an incredibly busy offseason.

Though Miami’s offseason started with the firing of head coach Brian Flores and continued with allegations against owner Stephen Ross, the Dolphins, at least on paper, improved drastically from their 2021 campaign. Miami added first-year head coach Mike McDaniel and a number of skill players in hopes of making the Tua Tagovailoa-led offense difficult to defend.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Miami Dolphins:

2021 In Review

9-8, third in AFC East

9-7-1 against the spread

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

Head coach Mike McDaniel

WR Tyreek Hill

OL Terron Armstead

RB Chase Edmonds

RB Raheem Mostert

RB Sony Michel

WR Cedrick Wilson

OL Connor Williams

QB Teddy Bridgewater

LB Melvin Ingram III

Key offseason losses

Head coach Brian Flores

WR DeVante Parker

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +4000

Conference: +2000

Division: +450

Win total: over/under 9 (under -125)

To make playoffs: No, -175

2022 award contenders

MVP: Tua Tagovailoa +5000

Coach of Year: Mike McDaniel +1600

Offensive Player of Year: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle +6000

Defensive Player of Year: Xavien Howard +6000

2022 outlook

The betting market indicates Miami remains a bit of a dark horse to advance deep into the playoffs considering the depth in the conference. The Dolphins, after all, will have to overtake the two-time division champion Buffalo Bills all while other teams around the AFC — Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, etc. — have improved, too. The biggest question in Miami comes down to Tagovailoa, and whether or not McDaniel and the skill players around him help the former first-rounder reach his ceiling.