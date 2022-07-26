NFL Odds: Betting Public Has Surprising Choice For Coach Of The Year Dan Campbell's Lions finished with three wins in 2021 by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the top odds to win NFL Coach of the Year in 2022. No, seriously.

According to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing, Campbell has the best odds to take home the award in 2022 at 12-to-1 — tied with first year New York Giants coach Brian Daboll. That’s not all, the betting public actually believes in Campbell, placing 30.7% of their bets and 33% of the handle on the second-year coach.

Campbell and the Lions finished with just three wins in 2021, failing to win a game until December. Perhaps a reason as to why the bookmakers and betting public are so high on Detroit could be their strong finish, as the Lions won three of their final six games — defeating the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in Week 18.

As a three-win team, the Lions chose second in the NFL Draft, taking Michigan edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson before trading up to pick No. 12 to take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Those two rookies will be looked upon to provide a shot in the arm for a Lions team who was anything but explosive in 2021.

Campbell’s standing as the leader in tickets and handle has made him the top liability in future bets for Coach of the Year.

Here is a list of the 10 coaches with best odds to win the award, courtesy BetMGM:

Campbell: +1200

Daboll: +1200

Kevin O’Connell: +1400

Mike McDaniel: +1600

Nick Sirianni: +1600

Josh McDaniels: +1600

Nathaniel Hackett: +1600

Kyle Shanahan: +1600

Brandon Staley: +1600

Doug Pederson: +1600