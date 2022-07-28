NFL Odds: How Michael Gallup News Benefits Cowboys Rookie Jalen Tolbert Tolbert was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

While Michael Gallup has progressed well from his ACL injury, the wide receiver said he might not be ready for the Cowboys’ Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas receiver suffered the ACL injury in Jan., and he was asked Thursday about his availability for the team’s season opener.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” Gallup told reporters, per USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

The loss of Gallup is significant, since the Cowboys will have to replace star pass-catcher Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Dallas signed former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver James Washington to a one-year deal, but it made a move on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft that could signal a potential highlight of the class.

With the No. 88 pick of the third round, the Cowboys took Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama. Tolbert was a 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and came off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

The loss of Gallup could be Tolbert’s gain. A worthy wager on Tolbert would be the “Regular Season Most Rookie Receiving Yards” prop on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tennessee Titans’ Treylon Burks is the favorite at +450, followed by Atlanta Falcons’ Drake London and New Orleans Saints’ Chris Olave at +550. Tolbert is tied for third-shortest odds at +750 with New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson. A $100 bet on Tolbert would pay out $850.

CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz will be reliable weapons for Dak Prescott, but on a team with a positive pass-rate over expectation, per Sharp Football Stats, there will be plenty of action in the passing game for Tolbert. The rookie has a chance during training camp to build chemistry with Prescott and be another reliable option for the Dallas signal-caller.

The Cowboys are primed to take advantage of a weak NFC East, and their defense is bringing back many talented names, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parson. Tolbert is not a known name now, but he could make himself a household name starting Week 1.