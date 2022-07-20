NFL Odds: How Public Bettors Are Making Wagers On 2022 Win Totals Cowboys Under 10.5 wins is a popular bet at BetMGM by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The betting public clearly views some NFL regular-season win totals more enticing than others with the 2022 campaign quickly approaching.

And it’s two of the most popular franchises in the sport — Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears — that are causing bettors to strongly question potential successes. The Cowboys and Bears represent the most and second-most bets on the Under, along with the second- and third-most handle on the Under, at BetMGM.

The Cowboys, with their win total set at over/under 10.5, have seen 84% of tickets and 91% of the handle on the Under. Thus, those bettors believe Dallas will win 10 games or fewer. It likely portrays both a lack of confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy while also indicating how non-Cowboys fans love to root against America’s Team.

The Bears, who struggled during Justin Fields’ rookie season in 2021 with one of the league’s worst receiving rooms, aren’t far behind the Cowboys when it comes to Under bets and money. Eighty percent of the tickets purchased and 90% of the money is on the Bears’ Under 6.5, as shared by BetMGM. Similarly, the public clearly is depicting the belief Chicago will not win seven or more games.

On the other hand, there are a handful of win totals the public believes BetMGM oddsmakers set too low. The overwhelming majority of the public took the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings all to exceed their win total — and they did so decisively.

Baltimore, for example, has seen 95% of the handle and 90% of bets come in on the Over 9.5 at BetMGM. The Colts, with the addition of quarterback Matt Ryan, have had 98% of the money and 93% of bets come in on the Over 9.5. Similarly, the Lions and Vikings — each who have seen an identical 95% of handle and 94% of bets — invoke confidence in the public they can exceed their 6.5 wins and 8.5 wins, respectively.

If you consider any win total wagers more enticing than others, it’s smart not to let it marinate. After all, those numbers could change as they already have with the Philadelphia Eagles (8.5 to 9.5), Arizona Cardinals (9.5 to 8.5) and Carolina Panthers (5.5 to 6.5).