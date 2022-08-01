NFL Odds: RB Pair Dominates Comeback Player Of The Year Market
Christian McCaffrey is dominating the CPOY market
It appears to be a two-man race for the NFL’s 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award. At least, that’s what the betting public thinks.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey currently leads the field in ticket percentage (20.8%) and handle (21.1%) at BetMGM, according to data analyst John Ewing. Right on his heels in terms of handle is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry — who’s claimed 16.5% of the money wagered on the award. Those two lead New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (15.1%), Washington commanders edge defender Chase Young (8.5%) and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (4%).
Though the market is dominated by McCaffrey and Henry, recent history would indicate MVP isn’t the only award dominated by quarterbacks. The last four winners of the award were gunslingers, Joe Burrow (2021), Alex Smith (2020), Ryan Tannehill (2019) and Andrew Luck (2018).
Here are the NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds, courtesy BetMGM:
Derrick Henry: +350
Jameis Winston: +500
Christian McCaffrey: +750
Daniel Jones: +1000
Michael Thomas: +1000
Mitchell Trubisky: +1200
Marcus Mariota: +1200
Baker Mayfield: +1400
J.K. Dobbins: +1600
Chase Young: +1600
The prospects aren’t promising for quarterbacks, with only one being a player who missed more than 10 games with injury. Perhaps that indicates a change in recent trends, something the public seems to have a keen eye on.