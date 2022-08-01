NFL Odds: RB Pair Dominates Comeback Player Of The Year Market Christian McCaffrey is dominating the CPOY market by Keagan Stiefel 55 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It appears to be a two-man race for the NFL’s 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award. At least, that’s what the betting public thinks.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey currently leads the field in ticket percentage (20.8%) and handle (21.1%) at BetMGM, according to data analyst John Ewing. Right on his heels in terms of handle is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry — who’s claimed 16.5% of the money wagered on the award. Those two lead New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (15.1%), Washington commanders edge defender Chase Young (8.5%) and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (4%).

Though the market is dominated by McCaffrey and Henry, recent history would indicate MVP isn’t the only award dominated by quarterbacks. The last four winners of the award were gunslingers, Joe Burrow (2021), Alex Smith (2020), Ryan Tannehill (2019) and Andrew Luck (2018).



Here are the NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds, courtesy BetMGM:

Derrick Henry: +350

Jameis Winston: +500

Christian McCaffrey: +750

Daniel Jones: +1000

Michael Thomas: +1000

Mitchell Trubisky: +1200

Marcus Mariota: +1200

Baker Mayfield: +1400

J.K. Dobbins: +1600

Chase Young: +1600

The prospects aren’t promising for quarterbacks, with only one being a player who missed more than 10 games with injury. Perhaps that indicates a change in recent trends, something the public seems to have a keen eye on.