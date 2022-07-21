NFL Odds: Where Patriots Rank Among Potential League Leaders There is lots of value in the Patriots by Keagan Stiefel 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NFL training camps have officially kicked off, with the first wave of rookies reporting on Wednesday to get the festivities started. Every team will have fully reported by July 27, starting the countdown clock to the regular season.

We are in the final days of 2022 without full-team, on-field activity, meaning odds are in their purest form.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set their numbers for potential league leaders in the 2022 regular season. Among those with the longest odds are the New England Patriots — who with a strong showing this season, could shock a lot of people.

Here is a look at the Patriots who have the best odds in each category set by DraftKings:

Most Receptions – Jakobi Meyers (+6000) T-14th

Meyers finished the 2021 season with 83 receptions. Though it was good enough to lead the Patriots, he was far off the top mark of 145 — set by Los Angeles Rams star and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp. Kupp is the favorite to lead the league again in 2022 with +450 odds, followed by Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson (+600).

Most Receiving Touchdowns – Hunter Henry (+5000) T-6th

Another Patriots leader from 2021, Henry finished his first season in Foxborough with nine touchdowns — tied for most among tight ends with Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews. That was still seven behind Kupp, who finished with 16 on his way to an Offensive Player of the Year award. Kupp is once again the favorite, tied with Cincinatti Bengals phenom Ja’Marr Chase with +500 odds.

Most Receiving Yards (Rookie) – Tyquan Thornton (+5000) T-9th

It’s hard to see Thornton topping rookies in receiving yards this season as he’s buried on the depth chart behind some solid vets. DraftKings seems to agree, as they have the second-round pick slotted behind fourth-round tight end Daniel Bellinger (+4000) and 25-year-old rookie Velus Jones Jr. (+3000). Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks leads the bunch with +450 odds.

Most Sacks – Matthew Judon (+3500) T-10th

Only six players finished with more sacks than Judon in 2021, as he proved to be one of the Patriots’ best free agent signings in years. That makes his placement on the list of candidates to lead the league in sacks in 2022 a bit curious — but understandable after his late-season struggles. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt enters with the best odds at +600.

Most Passing Yards – Mac Jones (+3000) T-10th

Jones is only entering year two and his weapons leave a lot to be desired, but do we really think Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (+3000) has a remote chance to finish with more passing yards? Jones outpaced Tagovailoa by 1,148 yards in 2021 and asking new addition Tyreek Hill to make up that difference is a lot. Anyway, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert leads the field with +650 odds to lead the league in passing yards.

Most Rushing Touchdowns – Damien Harris (+1600) T-6th

If it weren’t for a pair of games missed, we could be talking about Harris as the NFL’s reigning rushing touchdown champ. He finished in second place with 15 scores, just three behind Indianapolis Colts leader Jonathan Taylor. With an influx of new talent at the position in New England, and a presumed second-year leap from Rhamondre Stevenson, it’s hard to see Harris repeating the same success. Taylor has the best odds to repeat at +450.

Most Interceptions Thrown – Mac Jones (+1600) 5th

It’s not a good thing that Jones rates so highly on this list. Though it is once again a bit curious. Jones threw 13 picks in 2021, four behind leaders Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Matthew Stafford of the Rams. The folks at DK see New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson leading the world in 2022, giving him +800 odds to do so.