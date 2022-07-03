Odell Beckham Jr. Says he Finished Last Season Without ACL by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Odell Beckham Jr. has been known for some crazy antics throughout his career. His highlight-reel catches, boisterous personality, and unforgiving self-confidence are just a few characteristics that set the mercurial receiver apart.

However, OBJ’s most recent claim could be the new benchmark.

On Saturday, Beckham Jr. tweeted that he played the latter half of the 2021 NFL season without an ACL.

Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 3, 2022

Of course, OBJ previously suffered the same injury in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns, forcing him to miss most of that season. He returned in time to start the 2021 campaign, although his time with the Browns would soon come to an end.

OBJ signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams after the Browns waived him in November last year. The former first-round selection appeared in eight games with the Rams, hauling in 27 of his 48 targets for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham Jr. was integral to the Rams’ offense during their playoff run, scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. That was the same game the LSU product had to be helped off the field after it was reported that OBJ had torn his ACL in the contest.

It’s a situation worth monitoring to see if Beckham Jr. provides any additional clarity regarding his personal circumstances.

