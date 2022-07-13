Open Championship Odds: How Public Is Betting Golf’s Fourth Major Tiger Woods is among the biggest liabilities at BetMGM by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The golf world will shift its sights to one of the most historic layouts in the sport as The Old Course at St. Andrews hosts The Open Championship starting Thursday.

Golf’s fourth and final major this season undoubtedly will present plenty of high-level golf that is sure to provide entertainment. It also presents the opportunity for bettors to sprinkle the board with wagers.

Well, it seems the betting public has done just that.

Tiger Woods presents the biggest liability for oddsmakers at BetMGM. Woods is responsible for the third-most tickets (5.9%) and third-most handle (6.9%) while sitting at 40-to-1. Woods, sitting at 60-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook, is responsible for the most money wagered (9%).

Rory McIlroy, who has been cut from 14-to-1 to 10-to-1 at BetMGM, is responsible for the most bets (8.0%) and most money wagered (12.2%) making him among the biggest liabilities. He’s responsible for the most bets (7%) at DraftKings, as well.

Jordan Spieth, coming off a T10 finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, is the recipient of the second-most tickets (6.2%) and second-most handle (9.3%) at BetMGM. Spieth opened at 14-to-1 and now has jumped to 18-to-1 at BetMGM along with 16-to-1 at DraftKings.

BetMGM revealed two of their biggest bets are backing Phil Mickelson and Woods to win the event. One bettor placed $1,000 on Mickelson to win at 250-to-1, meaning a victory by the lefty would result in said bettor becoming $250,000 richer. Woods also is the recipient of some big bets including a $4,500 bet that would pay out more than $180,000 at 40-to-1.

One Las Vegas handicapper, though, stayed away from all of those previously mentioned. Instead, Wes Reynolds told NESN’s Sam Panayotovich he was riding with Patrick Cantlay to win The Open Championshp.