Orioles SP Tyler Wells Placed on Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Orioles right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells exited his July 27 start after just four-and-a-third innings due to back discomfort. He went for further testing and has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left side discomfort. There are no indications as to the severity of the injury, but if it is an oblique issue, Wells would be on the shelf for nearly two months. Regardless, the injury could not come at a worse time for Baltimore. The Orioles have been playing great over the past two months and have positioned themselves for a shot at the playoffs. Wells had emerged as their defacto ace, boasting a 3.90 ERA and 1.11 WHIP before the injury.

Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

The Orioles enter today’s matchup four games out of a Wild Card position. They’ll be playing the Tampa Bay Rays, who currently hold one of the Wild Card spots. This game is one that the Orioles need as their opportunities to gain ground in the standings are beginning to dwindle. After Wells’s injury, this team will need to show some life and keep things afloat until he returns. There is a good chance they play motivated today, so their moneyline price of -124 at Fanduel Sportsbook may have some value.