Patriots Trade N'Keal Harry To Bears by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New England Patriots made a minor trade with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, New England shipped N’keal Harry to Chicago for a seventh seventh-round pick in 2024.

Harry was selected 29th overall by the Pats in the 2019 draft, but Bill Belichick and company clearly did not see a future for the 24-year-old in Foxborough. While a future seventh-round pick does not seem like much, New England will also save about $1.8 million in cap space on this deal.

Harry had his best pro season in 2020 when he played a career-high 14 games and set personal bests in catches (33), targets (57), and receiving yards (309).

The former first-round pick will get a chance to prove himself in Chicago but will likely have to battle to win a roster spot. Byron Pringle will be Harry’s main competition.

FanDuel Sportsbook has both Chicago and New England as longshots to win the Super Bowl. The Bears sit at +10000, while the Pats have slightly better odds at +4000.