Pelicans F Zion Williamson to Sign 5-Year Rookie Max Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Zion Williamson is staying in the Big Easy.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Williamson is expected to sign a five-year, rookie max contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is nearing a five-year rookie max contract extension worth up to $231 million, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The commitment will take Williamson’s new deal through the 2027-28 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

The deal, which expires at the end of the 2027-28 season, could see the former first overall pick earn as much as $231 million. The news falls in line with Williamson’s comments in April. When asked about a potential contract extension with the Pels, the 21-year-old said, “Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough…Anybody that knows me knows I wanna be here.”

Williamson missed all of last season with a broken foot but has proven to be a dominant force when healthy, as evidenced by his 2020-21 per-game averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. The North Carolina native was recently cleared for full basketball activities and should be ready for the start of the regular season.

Williamson’s presence bolsters a Pelicans squad that is on the rise following last year’s surprising postseason berth.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Pelicans at +5500 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.