Phillies Total, Mets National League Best Bets for July 6

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will collide for Game 2 of a three-game series from Citizens Bank Park tonight. The opening contest of this series saw the Phillies blow out the Nats 11-0, which sees the home side enter as significant favorites on the moneyline tonight. The Phillies are trying to hang around in the National League Wild Card race and will need to take care of business against bottom-feeding teams like Washington. The Phillies enter this contest as winners of two straight games, along with a 6-4 record over their past ten, while the Nationals are 3-7 over that same stretch and have lost six straight. The second pitching matchup of this series is expected to be a good one, with Josiah Gray of the Nationals taking on Aaron Nola of the Phillies. Both starting pitchers have improved as the year has progressed, which has the potential to continue tonight. Gray has a 6-5 record with a 4.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts, while Nola is 5-5 with a 3.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts. In June, Nola posted a 2.51 ERA, while Gray was tremendous with a 1.13 ERA. Even though Gray didn’t start July on the right foot, there’s still a lot to like about what this pitching matchup offers on tonight’s board. Despite the Phillies having an offensive explosion last night, they haven’t faired well against Gray over a small sample size, while Nola has been great against the Nationals in prior starts. With that in mind, this could have the makings of a low-scoring affair. Tonight’s total is at 7.5, with the over at -118 and the under at -104. The value is on the under in what should be a solid pitching duel.

Best Bet: Under 7.5 (-104)

The New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds will play the rubber match of a three-game series tonight from Great American Ballpark. The Mets opened the series with a 7-4 victory before the Reds replied with a 1-0 shutout yesterday. If the Mets have hopes of keeping their lead atop the NL East, they can’t afford to drop games to teams like Cincinnati, meaning you should expect a bounce-back effort from their offense tonight. Game 3 will feature David Peterson of the Mets taking on Graham Ashcraft of the Reds. Peterson has a 5-1 record with a 3.24 ERA and 60 strikeouts, while Ashcraft is 4-2 with a 4.53 ERA and 28 punchouts. Peterson has been a consistent threat in this rotation, which should bode well for him against a Cincinnati team with a below .700 OPS against lefties. Ashcraft has looked promising in the Reds’ rotation this year, but he’s been struggling over his last four starts, where he’s allowed four or more runs in three of them. There isn’t much value on the moneyline at -168, but there should be some with the Mets on the run line at -105.

Best Bet: Mets run line (-105)