Ramirez, Seager Best American League Player Props July 11 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

If the Cleveland Guardians want to hang around the AL Central playoff race, they’ll need even more production from Jose Ramirez. Ramirez leads this team offensively, with 17 home runs, 66 RBI, and a .952 OPS. He’s been a streaky hitter, and we’re seeing signs of a looming hot streak. The Guardians will face Lance Lynn on the mound tonight, which has been a matchup that Ramirez has performed well in previous games. In 17 career at-bats against the right-hander, Ramirez has tallied a .357 average, including three home runs and seven RBI. This is a right-handed starter who Ramirez has an excellent chance to hit a home run against, which pays +340.

The Texas Rangers struggled offensively to start this season, including prized free-agent signing Corey Seager. However, Seager has turned it around, helping the Rangers get more production out of the top of their lineup. In his first season with Texas, Seager has mashed 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs while seeing his OPS sit at .773. That might not be impressive at first glance, but the number is much different if you discount the first month of his season. Seager and the Rangers will take on Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics tonight. Martinez has only been in the A’s rotation for a limited time and hasn’t performed well, meaning the red-hot Seager should be a prime target. Seager has a .500 batting average over his last 22 at-bats, and there’s value in him recording a multi-hit game tonight at +170.

The arm that stands out the most on tonight’s slate is Alex Faedo of the Detroit Tigers. Faedo hasn’t been the most consistent Tigers pitcher, but he’s put together some nice stretches, and this is a matchup where he should have an advantage. The beginning of his season was more effective than his past four starts, but the Kansas City Royals don’t boast a threatening offense. They also don’t strike out at a high clip, but Faedo has still struck out five or more batters in three of his past six starts. The right-hander is set to start Game 2 of a double-header, which could provide an advantage for him. Consider targeting his alternate strikeout prop of five or more at +172.