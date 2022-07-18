Rangers, Kumar Rocker Agree to $5.2 Million Signing Bonus by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Texas Rangers and pitcher Kumar Rocker have agreed to a $5.2 million signing bonus.

A year after the Mets offered Kumar Rocker no deal following a medical evaluation, Rocker is getting a $5.2M deal with the Rangers, who picked him 3rd. That’s nearly a half million dollars more than last year’s Mets slot at 10. @GJoyce9 https://t.co/zo57SHI4ra — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2022

The deal falls well short of the projected $7.59 million slot value for a third overall pick.

Texas shocked the baseball world Sunday night, selecting Rocker with the third overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. The 22-year-old was originally drafted tenth overall by the New York Mets in 2021 before going unsigned following a physical examination that raised issues about his shoulder and elbow.

Nevertheless, Texas general manager Chris Young felt confident in bringing aboard one of the game’s most promising young arms, saying, “We’re extremely comfortable with the medical review that our medical team has done. Obviously, Kumar has been under the care of one of the leading orthopedic surgeons in the world. He’s been in great supervision throughout his rehab, he’s been pitching healthy. We’re very comfortable with the medical review, and that’s why we drafted him.”

