Raptors Hesitant to Include Scottie Barnes in Potential Package for Kevin Durant by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Toronto Raptors are reluctant to include forward Scottie Barnes in any potential deal for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

The news comes on the heels of Sunday’s report that Toronto believes it can put together the best trade package to land one of the game’s all-time greats.

Barnes, the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, enjoyed a stellar first season, averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 74 games, en route to being named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

The Nets have been adamant they expect a king’s ransom in return for Durant, and given Barnes’ age (20), and upside, it is difficult to envision Brooklyn accepting any offer that does not include the burgeoning star. That said, Raptors president Masai Ujiri has shown he is not one to shy away from blockbuster trades, and Monday’s report could be a negotiation ploy by one of the game’s most savvy executives.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raptors’ 2022-23 NBA championship odds currently at +3600.