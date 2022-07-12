Rays SS Wander Franco Undergoes Successful Surgery, Out 5-8 Weeks by SportsGrid 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Tampa Bay Rays reporter Marc Topkin, shortstop Wander Franco underwent successful surgery on his fractured right hamate bone (wrist) on Tuesday.

Looks from #Rays Franco’s Instagram story he is home from surgery, with the message: Thank God for every moment. pic.twitter.com/dNmulyej0N — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 12, 2022

Franco is expected to miss the next five to eight weeks. The 21-year-old suffered the injury in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds after fouling off a 100.2 MPH fastball from pitcher Hunter Greene.

Franco’s absence is a major blow to a Rays team currently a game and a half up on the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the second AL Wild Card spot.

It’s been a frustrating year for the Dominican Republic native, who missed time in May with a quad injury. Signed to a 12-year, $223 million contract, Franco has been limited to 58 games in 2022, slashing .260/.308/.396 with five home runs, 23 RBI, and 34 runs scored.

Taylor Walls will likely replace Franco in the Rays lineup until he is cleared to return.

