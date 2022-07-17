Red Sox Odds: How Bookmakers Set Chris Sale Props Before Finale Vs. Yankees Sale's strikeout prop again is set at over/under 5.5 by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chris Sale put together a very respectable return in his season debut against the Tampa Bay Rays last week, but some bettors who placed wagers on the Boston Red Sox left-hander might have been left cursing.

Sale narrowly cashed in on the Under in all four of the prop bets that DraftKings Sportsbook offered — strikeouts, hits allowed, walks allowed and runs allowed — during his five-inning showing Tuesday. Sale did not allow a run while giving up three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The southpaw now will enter his second start of the season against the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon with almost identical props, courtesy of DraftKings.

Strikeouts: over/under 5.5

Hits allowed: over/under 4.5

Walks allowed: over/under 1.5

Runs allowed: over/under 2.5

The numbers for strikeouts, hits allowed and walks are identical from his season debut. The projection on earned runs jumped from 1.5 to 2.5 heading into the contest against the power-hitting Yankees, who combined to score 18 runs in the prior two games of this series.

Sale also is +320 to record a win with his outs recorded prop bet set at over/under 15.5. Neither of those were offered on DraftKings ahead of Sale’s debut.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora hopes that Sale will increase both his innings and pitch count Sunday after throwing 78 pitches in five innings against the Rays. NESN’s Jahmai Webster reported on NESN’s pregame coverage that Cora is of the belief Sale will pitch six innings and throw approximately 90 pitches.

You can watch Red Sox-Yankees on NESN 360 with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.