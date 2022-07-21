Red Sox Fall In Latest MLB Power Rankings For Pre-All-Star Slump The Red Sox dropped eight spots by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Red Sox fell out of favor with the national media following their recent skid to end the first half of the season.

After placing as the eighth team in Major League Baseball according to MLB.com’s previous ranking, they plummeted all the way down to 16th on Wednesday.

“The Red Sox dropped eight spots, from eight to 16,” MLB.com’s Alyson Footer wrote. “Not much to dissect here — they’re 5-12 in July and have four series in a row coming up vs. contenders — Toronto, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Houston.”

Boston closed out the first half with 14 games against American League East opponents and went 4-10. It marked the second downfall in the opening half for the Red Sox, who appear to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the league.

Since July 12, the Red Sox’s odds to win the World Series went from +2800 to +3500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on Boston now would pay out $3600.

While the Red Sox’s chances of capturing a title appear to be slipping away, the good news for everyone is that their value is as good as it will get should things eventually turn around. If bettors still believe in this team, now would be the time to invest, especially given the recent volatility of the AL East and AL Wild Card standings. Not to mention the potential ripple effects of the MLB trade deadline Aug 2.

A few smart deadline acquisitions and a hot streak could make this price look like a steal come October.