Rockies Total, Padres National League Best Bets for July 7 by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colorado Rockies (-116) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-102) Total: 9 (O-106, U-114)

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks will kick off a four-game weekend series tonight from Chase Field. Both teams are trying to avoid the basement of the NL West, with the teams currently separated by just two games. The Rockies have a 4-6 record over their last ten games, while the Diamondbacks are 5-5 over that same stretch.

These teams boast offensive star power that can shine any night and enter this series. There’s an expectation that there could be a high-scoring opening matchup between these teams.

The opening pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature two struggling left-handers, which bodes well for the over in this contest. Austin Gomber of the Rockies is set to take on Dallas Keuchel of the D-Backs, and there hasn’t been much to like about either starter this season. Gomber has a 4-7 record with a 6.53 ERA and 54 strikeouts, while Keuchel is 2-6 with an 8.27 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Both teams operate well against left-handers, and plenty of runs should be scored tonight as a result.

With that in mind, some value should be present in the total, which is currently set at 9. The over is giving out better value at -106, and that’s a price we like on this NL slate of action.

Best Bet: Over 9 (-106)

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will face off for a crucial four-game weekend set from Petco Park. The Giants and Padres were two teams who went into the year with expectations to be playoff contenders, but the Padres currently have an edge in that category with a 3.5-game lead over San Francisco.

Neither of these teams will enter this series on a high note, with the Padres owning a 2-8 record over their last ten games while the Giants are 3-7 over that same sample size. Something will likely have to give for one of these teams in this series, which is set to start with a great pitching matchup with a meager total of 6.5.

The opener of this series is expected to see Joe Musgrove of the Padres taking on Logan Webb of the Giants, and these two arms have been very consistent through three months of the season. Webb has posted a 7-3 record with a 3.13 ERA and 86 strikeouts, while Musgrove is 8-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts. Musgrove has been consistently effective against the Giants, while Webb has struggled against the Padres, which should give San Diego an edge in this good pitching duel tonight.

You might be attracted to the Giants plus-money price on the money line tonight, but with the consistency that Musgrove has brought to the rotation, it’s hard to look away from his side tonight at home. The price might not get you excited at -144, but there are still reasons to like that number that should be in play tonight.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (-144)