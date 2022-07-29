Royals Activate C Salvador Perez From IL by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was reinstated before tonight’s matchup against the New York Yankees and is in the starting lineup as the team’s designated hitter. Perez underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb on June 24. He was initially given an eight-week timeline to recover, but his return comes after five weeks on the shelf. Perez appeared in three rehab games and showed he was ready to join the big club. He will undoubtedly boost a Kansas City lineup that just lost Andrew Benintendi.

Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

The Royals are significant underdogs as they face the Yankees, Benintendi’s new team. Kansas City is a considerable underdog, given that they have to face Gerrit Cole and are not expected to score much. The under could have some value at 8.5, so consider it on Fanduel Sportsbook.