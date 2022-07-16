Royals-Blue Jays: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals will conclude their four-game series on Sunday with Jose Berrios set to take on Kris Bubic. Neither of these two starting pitchers has had a banner first half, which could present an offensive matinee.

The Royals left-hander has a 1-6 record with a 6.63 ERA and 47 strikeouts, while Berrios is 7-4 with a 5.38 ERA and 86 punchouts. Kansas City came out on top in Game 1 with a 3-1 victory, while the Jays responded on Friday night with an 8-1 thrashing.

When and Where is Royals-Blue Jays?

Royals: 36-54 | Blue Jays: 48-43

Date: Sunday, July 17th, 2022 | First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario | Stadium: Rogers Center

How to Watch Royals-Blue Jays?

TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Dan Plesac, Rex Hudler

You can watch the game by launching the Peacock app or by using the link to see if it’s available in your region.

How to Bet Royals-Blue Jays

Moneyline: Royals/Blue Jays | Run Line -1.5: Royals/Blue Jays | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.

With the Royals struggling this season and with ten players absent in Toronto due to their vaccination status, look for the Blue Jays to find success here in this finale ahead of the All-Star break.

Will the Royals be able to Solve Berrios?

With a lot of the Royals regulars stuck at home for this contest, only three of them have faced off with Berrios that should be in the lineup for this contest. The good news for those three is that they’ve actually all had success against the Blue Jays right-hander, especially in prior starts when he pitched in the AL Central for the Minnesota Twins.

Royals Projected Lineup:

LF Edward Olivares

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

DH Vinnie Pasquantino

3B Emmanuel Rivera

RF Ryan O’Hearn

1B Nick Pratto

2B Nicky Lopez

C Sebastian Rivero

CF Brewer Hicklen

Starting Pitcher: Kris Bubic

Can Berrios get back on track against Decimated Royals?

With the Royals starting a lot of players who wouldn’t normally be in their lineup in this series, this should be a good opportunity for Berrios to put together a quality start. Berrios has been a completely different pitcher this season at home vs. on the road, which has him with a 3.40 ERA at the Rogers Center, compared to a 7.15 ERA as the visitors.

Blue Jays Projected Lineup:

DH George Springer

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

C Alejandro Kirk

SS Bo Bichette

RF Teoscar Hernandez

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

3B Matt Chapman

CF Ramiel Tapia

2B Cavan Biggio

Starting Pitcher: Jose Berrios