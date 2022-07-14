Royals Have 10 Players on Restricted for Series with Toronto by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Kansas City Royals lineup will look slightly different for their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, starting Thursday.

According to royalsreview.com, Kansas City has placed the following ten players on the restricted list due to their unvaccinated status:

Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer, Brad Keller, Kyle Isbel, Michael A. Taylor, and Dylan Coleman.

In a corresponding move, the Royals have called up eight minor leaguers, including top prospect Nick Pratto. Kansas City cannot replace starting pitchers Brad Keller and Brady Singer until Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

As for Pratto, the 23-year-old first baseman is set to make his MLB debut on the heels of a strong showing this year at Triple-A Omaha. In 74 games for the Storm Chasers, Pratto is slashing .240/.374/.484 with 17 home runs, 47 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 51 walks.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Royals at +300 on the moneyline for Thursday’s matchup.