Ryan Kerrigan Announces Retirement from NFL After 11 Seasons

Former Washington Commanders linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is officially retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, per the team’s Twitter.

.@RyanKerrigan91 is officially retiring a member of the Burgundy & Gold



Thank you for everything and congratulations on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/ysee8ESI6x — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Kerrigan signed a one-day contract with the Commanders on Friday to end his career with the team where he made his name. He ends his career with four Pro Bowl seasons and was known as a cornerstone of Washington’s defense. The 33-year-old was truly a do-it-all playmaker in the NFL, leading the league in forced fumbles and tackles for loss in separate seasons. Add in that he had double-digit sacks in four seasons, and Kerrigan is a shoo-in for Washington’s Ring of Fame in a few years.

In 172 games throughout his career, Kerrigan tallied 457 tackles, 95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, and three interceptions for touchdowns. It will be worth monitoring if the Philadelphia Eagles will bring in more depth at the position with his departure.

