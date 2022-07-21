Saints Place WR Michael Thomas On PUP List by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) has been placed on the team’s PUP list, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fifteen players added to the PUP list to begin camp, including starters such as Marcus Davenport and Michael Thomas, Mekhi Becton and Deion Jones. The full list: pic.twitter.com/WDCyjcNLr6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2022

Thomas is still working his way back from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for most of 2020 and the entirety of the 2021 season. His addition to the PUP list means that Thomas’s earliest return won’t come until Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. The 29-year-old hasn’t seen the field since their postseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2021.

In five NFL seasons, Thomas has hauled 510 receptions on 657 targets for 5,950 yards and 32 touchdowns. He has also made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections in his five-year career. Updates on his status will be something to monitor throughout the rest of the summer as well as the start of the season.

New Orleans Saints 2022 Playoff Odds

The New Orleans Saints are currently +132 to make the playoffs and -162 to miss the postseason on the FanDuel Sportsbook.