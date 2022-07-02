Saints RB Alvin Kamara Still Facing Possible Suspension by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints could be facing suspension by the NFL, Ross Jackson of USA Today reports

This is not news, as Kamara’s incident stems from an incident in Las Vegas this past February. The NFL may be waiting for the legal system to run its course before leveling whatever discipline they feel is warranted. Kamara’s next legal step is a hearing in August, but it would seem unlikely at this point that this process will end before the start of the NFL regular season in September.

The speculation is that it would be for six games if the NFL were to suspend Kamara. If this were to occur, Mark Ingram, Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington, Devine Ozigbo, and Abram Smith could all see more playing time than expected in the backfield for the Saints.

The Saints at +400 trail only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at -300 to win the NFC South. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.