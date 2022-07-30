San Diego Padres Have Removed Taylor Rogers as Closer by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Diego Padres have removed Taylor Rogers as closer, A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres are temporarily going closer by committee with Taylor Rogers getting “a little bit of a break” from the role, per Bob Melvin. “Our best team is with him closing,” Melvin adds. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 29, 2022

This should come as no surprise as Rogers has struggled mightily of late. Rogers has blown four of his last ten save opportunities, giving up 11 earned runs in 11.1 innings pitched in those outings. The season-long numbers for Rogers aren’t all that flattering either, as he possesses a 4.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 41.1 IP to go along with 28 saves.

Manager Bob Melvin stated Friday that the team will give Rogers a break from closing by using him in low leverage situations for the time being. The team did not announce who will close in the interim or if they will be looking for a top reliever by the Major League Baseball trade deadline Tuesday.

Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres on Saturday. The Twins will counter with Sonny Gray.