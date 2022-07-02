San Francisco Giants Place Anthony DeSclafani on IL by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Anthony DeSclafani has been placed back on the injured list by the San Francisco Giants, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

DeSclafani had just returned from ankle inflammation on June 21 after missing two months of action. He made two starts and gave up 12 runs, 13 hits, and two walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings pitched. It seems that DeSclafani returned to action to soon as he was placed back on the IL due to the same injury. The Giants haven’t announced how long they expect DeScalfani to be out of the lineup this time. Jakob Junis could be a candidate to take his spot in the rotation.

