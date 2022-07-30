Seattle Seahawks Signed D.K. Metcalf to an Extension by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Seahawks signed D.K. Metcalf to a three-year contract Friday, Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network reports.

The #Seahawks and DK Metcalf have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed, source says. Gets a $30 million signing bonus, highest ever for a WR. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2022

The contract will pay Metcalf $72 million. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and has $58.2 million guaranteed. Metcalf reported to camp but wasn’t participating in workouts. The new Collective Bargaining Agreement fines players heavily if they hold out, and those fines can’t be refunded, so players are essentially now “holding in” by reporting to camp but not working out or practicing. Metcalf may have forced the Hawk’s hand with this routine.

Metcalf likely wanted to get paid as he knows it may be challenging to put up big numbers this season without a proper number one quarterback. The Hawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, which leaves the team with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock at QB.

The Seahawks are at +1500 to win the NFC West. They have the worst odds in the division, trailing the Los Angeles Rams (+125), San Francisco 49ers (+200), and Arizona Cardinals (+300). You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.