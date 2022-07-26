Stanton, Pollock Best American League Player Props July 26 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s no secret that the New York Yankees have lived up to their name of the Bronx Bombers this season, evident by their MLB-best 66-31 record. One of the key cogs of their batting order has been perennial big bopper Giancarlo Stanton, who has no problem sending baseballs into oblivion. The Yankees’ 6’6 DH has been struggling out of the All-Star break, but there’s a lot to like about this matchup tonight, with the Yankees set to take on the New York Mets in The Subway Series. The Mets are expected to send Taijuan Walker to the hill, and even if he’s put together a very nice campaign with a 2.55 ERA, Stanton hasn’t been fooled by him in previous meetings, hitting .400 in ten at-bats against him. This matchup is one where Stanton sees the ball well, and there’s value in his price to homer at +300.

The Chicago White Sox haven’t come as advertised this season and are one of the bigger disappointments in the league. The club acquired A.J. Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers, expecting him to play a more significant role, but things haven’t worked out in his first season on The South Side. Pollock has registered a .619 OPS in 267 at-bats, but tonight’s matchup should intrigue bettors. The White Sox will visit Coors Field against the German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Pollock is familiar with the Rockies right-hander because of his time with the Dodgers. After recording three hits over his past two games, Pollock is already trending in a positive direction. He has a .409 batting average in 22 at-bats against Marquez, so targeting him to record a multi-hit game should be considered, which presents value at +195.

There is a lot to like about the development path of the Baltimore Orioles’ young and talented players. Still, it’s hard to expect them to hang around the American League playoff picture. They have multiple highly-touted prospects, but veteran players have also been contributing, including Spenser Watkins. Watkins has a 3-1 record with a 3.93 ERA and 31 strikeouts. Those strikeout numbers don’t intimidate at first glance, but there have been some trends in July for the right-hander. In his past three starts, he’s combined for 13 strikeouts, with two of those appearances seeing him tally five. The Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, and despite their solid offense, the Rays strike out at the sixth highest clip in MLB, so there’s potential value in targeting him to record five or more punchouts. That price is currently set at +220, and there’s a lot to like about that number.