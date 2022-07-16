Tampa Bay Rays Have Activated Brandon Lowe by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Brandon Lowe will return to the starting lineup Saturday for the Tampa Bay Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Lowe had been on the 60-day injured list due to a stress reaction in his lower back but was activated earlier today. Some might question why activate him just two days before the All-Star break, but the Rays need any offense they can gather as they battle teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and several others for a wild card berth. Lowe is batting second and playing second base for the Rays on Saturday as they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rays broke the 10-game winning streak for the Orioles on Friday. They will look to win back-to-back games versus their division rivals, with Ryan Yarbrough starting for them. Dean Kremer will oppose him. The Rays are +162 (-1.5) on the run line and -126 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.