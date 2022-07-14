Texas Rangers Call Up Outfielder Elier Hernandez by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It has been a long road to the majors for Elier Hernandez, but the 27-year-old outfielder finally received the call from the Texas Rangers. He certainly deserves a spot as he’s been tearing it up in Triple-A Round Rock. Hernandez has taken full advantage of the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He hit .295 with 11 homers, 40 RBI, and had nine stolen bases in Triple-A this season. If his production can translate to the big league level, the Rangers will have an underrated lineup with pop throughout it.

Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Hernandez could debut tonight, and he’ll have the chance to make an impact against a regressing lefty, Marco Gonzales. Oddsmakers expect the Rangers to do damage as they host the Seattle Mariners. It also helps that Hernandez will be behind Rangers ace and 2022 All-Star Martin Perez. If you like the Rangers tonight, grab them now at Fanduel Sportsbook.