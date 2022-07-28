Tigers-Blue Jays: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays are set to kick off a three-game weekend series from the Rogers Center on Friday evening.

These two clubs will enter this matchup on different ends of the spectrum, with the Tigers owning a 3-7 record over their last ten games while the Blue Jays are 8-2 over that same sample size.

The home side has come out of the All-Star break surging, and with the high expectations they had entering the season, the AL could be in trouble in the second half if this continues.

Opening this series is expected to be a pitching matchup that favors Toronto, with Alek Manoah set to take the hill and face off with Bryan Garcia.

Manoah has been great for the Blue Jays this season and owns an 11-4 record with a 2.24 ERA and 110 strikeouts, while Garcia will be making his first start for the big club this season but does have Major League experience.

When and Where is Tigers-Blue Jays?

Tigers: 40-59 | Blue Jays: 54-44

Date: July 29, 2022, | First Pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario | Stadium: Rogers Center

How to Watch Tigers-Blue Jays?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Tigers-Blue Jays

Moneyline: Tigers/Blue Jays | Run Line 1.5: Tigers/Blue Jays | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here for more information on potential bets to target once lines have been released.

Will the Tigers Attempt to Burst Blue Jays Bubble?

The visiting side in this series has been downright abysmal when on the road this year, and that should set up the Blue Jays to be heavy favorites in this opening contest. Detroit has a 15-32 record on the road this season, and with the way the Blue Jays are pitching and hitting right now, there’s undoubtedly a pessimistic approach on the Tigers side of things entering this ballgame.

Tigers Projected Lineup:

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Baez

1B Harold Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

3B Jeimer Candelario

C Eric Haase

LF Robbie Grossman

2B Jonathan Schoop

RF Victor Reyes

Starting Pitcher: Bryan Garcia

Will the Blue Jays Stay Hot Against Lowly Tigers?

The Blue Jays are amongst the hottest teams in MLB right now, and that’s something people around the baseball world have been waiting for. This team entered the year with World Series aspirations, and they didn’t play up to those standards in the first half. With that, Manoah is on the bump to open this series, and the Tigers struggle away from home, meaning this is a good matchup for them to keep the good times rolling.

Blue Jays Projected Lineup:

CF George Springer

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH Alejandro Kirk

SS Bo Bichette

RF Teoscar Hernandez

2B Cavan Biggio

3B Matt Chapman

C Danny Jansen

LF Raimel Tapia

Starting Pitcher: Alek Manoah