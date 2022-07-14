Tom Brady on NFL Future: “I Would Say It's Year to Year” by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tom Brady’s initial retirement lasted all of 40 days before he decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Could 2022 finally be the end for the game’s greatest quarterback?

Brady remains on the fence.

In an in-depth interview with Variety, the 45-year-old said, “I would say it’s year to year. Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Brady should remain a surefire QB1 in fantasy football leagues in the upcoming campaign while solidifying the values of running back Leonard Fournette and wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl odds at +750.