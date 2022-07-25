Tucker, Garcia Best American League Player Props July 25 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Houston Astros are coming off an impressive three-game sweep over the surging Seattle Mariners and will look to continue finding offense tonight against the lowly Oakland Athletics. Kyle Tucker is a big reason for the Astros’ offensive success this season. He’s already mashed 18 home runs and driven in 63 runs on the campaign. Tucker didn’t have a banner series over the weekend against Seattle, recording only two hits, but he’ll be treated to a solid matchup against Oakland. Tucker has been great against right-handed starters, which he’ll face with Adam Oller on the bump. Oller has also been less than stellar in his appearances for the A’s. Tucker has one home run and another base hit in two at-bats against Oller this year while also boasting a .849 OPS against righties. With Tucker’s price to homer looking like a value tonight at +390, there’s no reason not to consider him on this slate.

The Texas Rangers have some high-quality bats in their lineup this season but have struggled to put things together consistently. With that, one player consistently finding success is Adolis Garcia, who’s been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over his past seven games. During that time, Garcia has hit two home runs and seven RBI while compiling a .607 slugging percentage. In addition, Garcia has found success against tonight’s starter. The Mariners are expected to send right-hander Chris Flexen to the mound, and even though he’s posted good numbers, Garcia has hit .417 against him in 12 at-bats, along with one home run and three RBI. Those numbers should play well in this contest, meaning targeting Garcia to homer at +400 is a worthwhile option.

The Tampa Bay Rays didn’t perform well in their first series post-All-Star break, but they’ll be looking to get back on track when they take on the Baltimore Orioles tonight. The O’s had a lovely stretch of play to begin July, but they dropped two-of-three games to the powerhouse New York Yankees over the weekend. After a tough series against the Bronx Bombers, the Orioles’ struggles could continue when they face Corey Kluber and the Rays. Kluber has a 6-5 record with a 3.73 ERA and 82 strikeouts this season while also pitching consistently. In four games against Baltimore, Kluber is 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 16 strikeouts. The first alternate strikeout prop with plus-money value is for Kluber to record five or more at +102. In the right-hander’s four starts against Baltimore, he’s struck out five or more in two while also doing that in four of his past six appearances. This matchup should be one he can take advantage of, meaning looking for him to record five or more punchouts is a solid bet on tonight’s board.