UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 Preview & Best Bets
A UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship fight headlines UFC 277 as champion Julianna Pena defends her belt against former champion Amanda Nunes.
Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
The five-round format favors the former champ, and Moreno is probably the better fighter, but Kara-France has value at +185. However, the real money can be made on a Moreno submission finish at +350. Moreno has a submission over UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and 11 of his 19 wins are by submission. So, a sub-finish is a distinct possibility.
Take the under 1.5 rounds -165.
- Odds to Win: Pena +210 | Nunes -275
- How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ -125 | Submission +275 | Decision +160
- Will the fight go the distance? Yes +160 | No -225
The last time Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes locked horns, Pena pulled off one of the greatest upsets in UFC history. However, we’ve seen this story play out before when Matt Serra upset Georges St-Pierre in 2007. In that rematch, the more skilled St-Pierre manhandled Serra and easily won. Expect a similar bounce back from Nunes, who was untouchable in two divisions for six years. The first fight was an embarrassing loss for Nunes, so she should come out with something to prove.
