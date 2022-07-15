Where MLB Home Run Derby Odds Stand With Final Pool Set Pete Alonso is the favorite coming off back-to-back victories by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 Home Run Derby pool is finally set, and with it come the opening odds for the event.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso returns to the event as the two-time reigning champion. No player has ever produced a three-peat, something the slugger will aspire to accomplish. Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player to win the competition three times but did not do so in consecutive years.

While Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber enters as the No. 1 seed — based on total home runs — Alonso is the favorite to win the event.

Here are the full odds on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Pete Alonso +255

Kyle Schwarber +300

Ronald Acuña Jr. +500

Juan Soto +650

Corey Seager +850

Julio Rodriguez +1100

Jose Ramirez +1400

Albert Pujols +1600

Alonso is the favorite, and rightfully so. But, the derby certainly contains a fair share of randomness, and there really is no bad bet on the board. That said, pitching is by far the most overlooked aspect of the event, and whether Dave Jauss is involved might be the biggest factor.

The veteran coach was nearly perfect tossing to Alonso a season ago but is now in the Washington Nationals system as an advisor. Should he run it back with Alonso, betting on the favorite would be advised.

If the Mets’ slugger is forced to switch pitchers, the competition might open up.

The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

NESN.com’s coverage of MLB All-Star Week is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.