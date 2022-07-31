Who Oddsmakers See As Favorites To Land 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Could Garoppolo make a return to the AFC East? by Greg Dudek 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

By the start of the NFL regular season, Jimmy Garoppolo could be playing for the third different team of his professional football career.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers fully committed to Trey Lance, who they drafted at No. 3 overall last year, as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season — a move that wasn’t all that surprising. It of course makes Garoppolo expendable as the team reportedly already granted the 30-year-old permission to seek a trade.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan even said during a press conference that “we think Jimmy would have been traded” if it weren’t for Garoppolo undergoing shoulder surgery during the offseason.

So Garoppolo will most definitely be on the move, it’s just a matter now of where to? Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook peg the Seattle Seahawks as the favorite at +275. That seems very logical since the Seahawks are in desperate need of a capable quarterback after trading away Russell Wilson. But teams always seem shy about trading within the division because if Garoppolo went to the Seahawks, he would have the chance of getting revenge of the 49ers twice every season.

There’s also the possibility that Garoppolo winds up back in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins have the second-best odds at +330. That move would reunite Garoppolo with his former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is in his first year as the head coach of the Dolphins.

There are certainly plenty of possibilities of where Garoppolo could get traded to, so here are the top 10 teams on the DraftKings Sportsbook betting sheet:

Seattle Seahawks +275

Miami Dolphins +330

Houston Texans +400

New York Giants +750

Cleveland Browns +750

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900

New Orleans Saints +1400

Atlanta Falcons +1400

Tennessee Titans +2000

Las Vas Raiders +2000

Garoppolo landing in Tampa Bay this season would be ironic as he would have to serve as Tom Brady’s backup again.

A team that might be intriguing to bet on is the Giants. Brian Daboll might be looking to make a splash in his first year as a head coach, and what better way to do it than upgrading at quarterback. Daboll and Garoppolo also have a connection as their time with the New England Patriots overlapped.