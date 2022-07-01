Why Now Is Best Time To Bet Celtics’ Jayson Tatum To Win NBA MVP Tatum's MVP odds are as good as +1400 in some sportsbooks by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The most important thing to understand in sports betting is not only what wagers you get correct but how correct you are in your wagers.

Take the Celtics NBA Finals odds for example. After Boston lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 title game, their futures odds for the 2022-23 NBA Finals were priced at +600. After reportedly landing Malcolm Brogdon in a trade from the Indiana Pacers on Friday, those odds have shifted to from +650 to +550 — favorites alongside the Phoenix Suns.

That shift in numbers may seem insignificant, but as stated before, it’s all about how you’re right. The goal is to get as much return on your investment as possible.

As the 2021-22 regular season progressed, Marcus Smart started to gain more momentum to win Defensive Player of the Year. He became the favorite to win the award at +160 and did win the award by season’s end. But a bettor grabbed the odds for Smart to win Defensive Player of the Year at +20000. The difference in a $100 bet on these odds is $19,840.

This takes us to Jayson Tatum’s odds to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in the 2022-23 season. Despite the Celtics’ odds increasing after Friday’s Brogdon trade, Tatum’s odds remain unchanged.

Whether or not this is an inefficiency in the sportsbooks is unclear, but what is clear is the huge opportunity granted. Here are the Tatum’s current MVP odds across various sportsbooks as of July 1.

DraftKings: +1200

FanDuel: +1300

BetMGM: +1400

PointsBet: +1300

Bet365: +1400

BetMGM and Bet365 have the best odds, and they are likely as good as they will get. Brogdon is a huge upgrade for the Celtics, and it would not be shocking if they are in line to have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Boston will come out strong, rested and hungry to get back to the NBA Finals, especially after going up 2-1 at one point in the best-of-seven series. Tatum will have to be the catalyst for the Celtics for that to happen, and the All-NBA forward will likely want to shut the haters down and prove he is deserving of the superstar moniker.

It’s a good idea to get these MVP odds at their current prices, rather than wait for them to get to shorter prices after Boston starts off the season hot.