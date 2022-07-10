Wimbledon Odds: Large Payouts Granted As Novak Djokovic Wins Final Djokovic was responsible for 48.8% of the money wagered by Sean T. McGuire 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship Sunday and granted some bettors large payouts in doing so.

Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) for his seventh title at Wimbledon and his 21st major trophy. He’s now second among men in the most-ever major titles.

The Serbian was responsible for an overwhelming 48.8% of the money wagered on the men’s tournament winner, according to a release from BetMGM before the final. It seems there were a number of massive bets on Djokovic as that percentage was representative of 16.3% of tickets, which ranked second among the field.

Rafael Nadal received the most tickets (24.9%), but the second-most handle. And the money wagered on Nadal was much less than Djokovic as the latter nearly tripled the former’s handle (17.4%). Kyrgios, who finished as the runner-up, ranked third in both tickets (15.2%) and money wagered (14.2%).

Djokovic, given his recent dominance on Centre Court, opened as the favorite at even money (+100), according to BetMGM.