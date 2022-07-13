WNBA Odds: CT Sun Present Enticing Wager Before Matinee Vs. Fever No team in the WNBA has a worse ATS record than Indiana by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Connecticut Sun should be able to ease into their post WNBA All-Star Game stretch with their matinee contest against the lowly Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

Connecticut, which returns from the All-Star break to play its first game since July 5, will be able to shake the rust off against worst team in the league. The 5-19 Fever have two wins against Eastern Conference opponents with the second-seeded Sun winning all three head-to-head matchups this season.

The Sun have won those three contests by an average of 16 points — 9, 22, 17 — and enter Wednesday as a 9.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

For those looking to sprinkle some coin on the Wednesday matinee, taking the Sun to cover the spread (-110) is rather enticing. After all, in addition to those head-to-head contests, the Fever are the worst team in the league when it comes to covering the spread and have been outscored by the largest average margin.

Indiana is 8-16-0 ATS this season while Connecticut is a tick better at 10-12-0. The Fever also have been outscored by nearly 10.5 points per contest this season.

You can watch Wednesday’s game between the Sun and Fever with NESN 360. Tip is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.