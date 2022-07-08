WNBA Odds: Where CT Sun’s Title Odds Lie Heading Into All-Star Game The Chicago Sky have taken a big bump in odds by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The WNBA All-Star Game will be on Sunday as the league celebrates its best players, and it also gives time to see where title contenders stack up so far into the season.

Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm and Aj’a Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces will captain teams for the All-Star Game, and Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones will represent the Connecticut Sun. Jonquel and Thomas will be on Team Stewart, and Brionna will be on Team Wilson.

As for the Sun’s hopes for a WNBA championship, they are still in good shape in betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook despite mixed results in the past 10 games.

Connecticut (14-8 regular season record) have +400 odds to win the WNBA title — tied with the Storm (15-8) for third-best odds. This means a $100 bet on the Sun would pay out $500. Connecticut have longer odds on FanDuel Sportsbook at +500, so a $100 bet there would pay out just as much more — a key example of why its important to shop around for the bets odds.

The Aces (15-7) remain title favorites at +175 odds. The team that has seen the biggest jump in odds has been the defending champion Sky, who sit at +225 odds to win the WNBA title — the Sky had +450 odds heading into the season. Chicago has been on a hot run going 8-2 in its past 10 games led by All-Stars Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman.

The 2022 WNBA season is appearing to be another competitive race toward the title as teams like the New York Liberty, while not a top title contender, still have the fire power behind Sabrina Ionescu to play spoiler to the top teams.

The All-Star Game will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.