Yankees Shopping Joey Gallo Ahead of Deadline by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the New York Yankees are actively shopping Joey Gallo. However, they’ve had a hard time finding a suitor for him. According to Heyman, the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers have expressed interest, but Gallo’s numbers are not attractive. He’s hitting just .161 with 12 homers. The Yankees have more incentive to move Gallo now, as they just acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

New York Yankees Betting Odds

The Yankees are massive favorites tonight as they host the team they just acquired Benintendi from, the Kansas City Royals. As Benintendi switches dugouts, it will be interesting to see whether or not Gallo is in the lineup for New York. Regardless, the Yankees are a safe bet, and there is value on their run line, as they could pile on the horrid Kanas City bullpen. If you agree, grab their run line now at the price of -118 on Fanduel Sportsbook.