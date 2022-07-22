Yankees “Still Very Much in on” Trade Talks for Juan Soto by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Yankees are “still very much in on” a potential trade deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, per SNY’s Andy Martino.

With the MLB trade deadline just 11 days away, rumors surrounding Soto like this will be plentiful. The Yankees are one of many teams who have been rumored to be in the race for Soto. It’s terrifying to imagine New York’s lineup getting even better but dropping both games in a doubleheader against the Houston Astros on Thursday may have accelerated their attempt to obtain the 23-year-old.

In 2022, Soto has posted a .250 batting average, a .405 on-base percentage, and a .497 slugging rate in 91 games. This situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as a deal feels imminent.

New York Yankees 2022 World Series Odds

The New York Yankees are the favorites to win the 2022 World Series at +300 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.