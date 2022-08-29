49ers GM John Lynch Hesitant to Deal Jimmy Garoppolo to Seahawks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch would prefer not to deal quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

As of this morning, the #49ers had not made any more progress on a Jimmy Garappolo trade, sources say. San Francisco would clear $25.5M in cap space if he’s released by tomorrow’s 4pm ET deadline. I’m also told John Lynch prefers not to face Jimmy G with the #Seahawks Week 2. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2022

Widely expected to be on the move this offseason, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster as the team has been unable to find a willing trade partner.

The biggest stumbling block in a potential deal is the veteran’s near $27 million salary. Should San Francisco release Garoppolo ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline, it would clear roughly $25.5 million in cap space.

While Lynch’s preference may be to keep Garoppolo out of the division, there is no denying Seattle is the most viable trade option. Boasting the NFL’s worst quarterback situation with Geno Smith and Drew Lock, the Seahawks would immediately become more competitive with Garoppolo under center. That said, the 30-year-old being a part of Tuesday’s final cuts appears to be the most likely scenario.

