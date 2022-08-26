49ers GM John Lynch Praises RB Trey Sermon by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon had another underwhelming performance in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans, rushing eight times for 20 yards. However, that didn’t stop 49ers general manager John Lynch from offering praise on last year’s third-round selection:

“He worked incredibly hard and had a tremendous offseason,” said Lynch. “Hasn’t shown up in the games, but throughout training camp has been one of our best players.”

Reportedly on the roster bubble, Lynch’s comments would seem to indicate that Sermon’s spot on the team is secure. An early-mid round fantasy pick last season, the 23-year-old’s rookie campaign was a colossal disappointment. Failing to earn the trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan, Sermon appeared in just nine games, rushing for a total of 167 yards on 41 carries.

Even if the former Ohio State standout manages to crack the 53-man roster, he will be hard pressed for playing time as the likely third or fourth option on the Niners’ depth chart.

