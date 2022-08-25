Aaron Donald Swings Helmet in Rams & Bengals Practice Brawl by SportsGrid 1 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was seen swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players during a joint practice on Thursday, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

The #Bengals and #Rams are having joint practices and an all-out brawl broke out. Helmets flying around. Aaron Donald going to the ground. Absolute mayhem.



(🎥 @dpainclain)



pic.twitter.com/7FON0mnu8U — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2022

This seems like any other preseason joint practice brawl until you look a bit closer. You can make out All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at Bengals players before falling to the ground at the end of the video.

The NFL doesn’t typically hand out suspensions for quarrels during practices, but the video evidence of this one could change their tune. With the Myles Garret helmet-swing incident back in 2019 still fresh in the minds of NFL fans, it will be worth keeping an eye on to see how the league chooses to handle this situation.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday with the total set at 37.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.