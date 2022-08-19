Alonso, Crawford Best National League Player Props August 19 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

For the second consecutive night, the Polar Bear is deserving of consideration on this big slate of games. Pete Alonso has been an MVP candidate in the National League and has genuinely been one of the most consistent threats in baseball. Alonso is one RBI shy of hitting 100, and he has an excellent matchup tonight, even if it’s against a high-quality starter like Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only is Alonso putting up huge numbers for the New York Mets, but he’s also been doing so consistently, as he’s crushed 29 home runs. In 40 at-bats against Nola, Alonso has a .350 batting average, four home runs, and eight RBI. It’s not often hitters have those numbers against Nola, so Alonso’s home run prop is hard to ignore at +285.

The San Francisco Giants haven’t been a team to target offensive player props, but tonight’s matchup should make you consider them. Not only is it a great pitching matchup for the Giants, but it’s at Coors Field. Brandon Crawford has had a troublesome year in the Bay Area, hitting just .221 at the dish, but he’s had good at-bats against Rockies starter Jose Urena. In seven at-bats against Urena, Crawford has four hits. Crawford is currently listed at +180 to record a multi-hit game tonight, and those odds have some value.

Things have been going about as well as you can imagine with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which has led them to the best record in MLB. A big reason is their pitching staff’s consistency. One of those starters has been lefthander Tyler Anderson, who’s been much better than expected. The Dodgers will welcome the Miami Marlins to town, a team that strikes out at the eleventh highest clip in baseball. Anderson has a 13-2 record, with a 2.81 ERA and 101 strikeouts. Although the strikeout totals aren’t incredible, he’s had seven starts with six or more. Anderson is currently listed at +134 to strike out six or more, which is an attractive price.