Angels Owner Arte Moreno Exploring Potential Sale of Team by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Angels could be undergoing a major change in the ownership ranks.

According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring a possible sale of the organization.

Angels announce that Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the team. pic.twitter.com/IUOtxYJnQE — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 23, 2022

In an official press release from the team, Moreno said:

“It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons…Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time. Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players, and business partners.”

The news comes in the wake of yet another disappointing Angels season. Despite boasting two of baseball’s premier stars in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, LA sits fourth in the AL West with a 52-70 record and will again miss the postseason for the eighth straight year.

