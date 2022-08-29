Astros Ace Justin Verlander Undergoing MRI on Monday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday for his injured right calf.

The issue forced Verlander to leave Sunday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings. Before his exit, the 39-year-old allowed three hits while striking out six.

While any injury to a club’s ace is worrisome, Astros manager Dusty Baker took comfort in knowing the ailment was not arm or shoulder related:

“That’s the best of bad news,” said Baker. “We were glad it wasn’t anything to do with his elbow or arm or anything like that. We’ll just have to wait until he has the imaging.”

After missing all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, Verlander is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, leading the Majors in wins (16), ERA (1.87), and opponents’ OPS (.510). He is currently the odds-on-favorite to capture this year’s AL Cy Young Award at -370, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.