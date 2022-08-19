Bears HC Matt Eberflus Sees Progress in QB Justin Fields by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Entering 2022, the rebuilding Chicago Bears’ number one priority is the continued development of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who had a rough rookie season, to put it mildly.

For Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, Fields has already made considerable strides.

“His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too,” said Eberflus. “He’s improving every single day… He does a really good job with the movement passes, the play-actions, in-pocket, out-of-pocket, and to be able to deliver the ball. So we’re excited about that.”

Fields played one series in Chicago’s 27-11 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks Thursday. Despite intense pressure in the pocket, the 23-year-old stood tall, completing five of seven passes for 39 yards, leading the offense to a field goal.

The Bears’ poor offensive line will likely mean Fields is running for his life throughout the 2022 season, but his early signs of progress are certainly encouraging.

